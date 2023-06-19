How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Brandon Williamson will start for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 61 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 324 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.44 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.531 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-6) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 14 starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|L 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Jared Shuster
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
