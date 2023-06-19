Ryan McMahon and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.358/.517 on the season.

McMahon has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .289/.344/.453 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

India has 75 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .272/.356/.442 slash line so far this season.

India will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Royals Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .277/.361/.477 so far this year.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

