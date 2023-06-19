Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Reds on June 19, 2023
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has put up 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.358/.517 on the season.
- McMahon has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .289/.344/.453 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
India Stats
- India has 75 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .272/.356/.442 slash line so far this season.
- India will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .277/.361/.477 so far this year.
- Steer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.