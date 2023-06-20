Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .188 with two doubles and four walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in nine of 18 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
- Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.125
|AVG
|.200
|.125
|OBP
|.333
|.250
|SLG
|.200
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
