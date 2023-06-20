Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .063 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Ben Lively) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .179.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.155
|.357
|SLG
|.232
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|26/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Lively (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
