Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -303)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .267 with eight doubles and four walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).
- In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).
- In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.300
|AVG
|.237
|.296
|OBP
|.272
|.357
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/0
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (4-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
