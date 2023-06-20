Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -303)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -303) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .267 with eight doubles and four walks.

Castro has had a hit in 29 of 45 games this year (64.4%), including multiple hits eight times (17.8%).

In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.1%).

In 13 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .300 AVG .237 .296 OBP .272 .357 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 11 RBI 7 15/0 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings