Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-46) going head-to-head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 20.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (4-4) for the Reds and Noah Davis for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 38.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (328 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

