Player prop betting options for Jonathan India, Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Colorado Rockies matchup at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has recorded 73 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.356/.511 so far this year.

McMahon hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 67 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .291/.345/.465 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lively Stats

Ben Lively (4-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Lively will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3 at Red Sox May. 30 5.2 4 0 0 6 2 vs. Cardinals May. 24 6.0 5 2 2 8 2

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has 76 hits with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .271/.355/.439 slash line so far this year.

India will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, three home runs and five RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.362/.475 so far this year.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 17 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

