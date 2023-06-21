Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero returns to action for the Colorado Rockies against Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati RedsJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 16, when he went 0-for-3 against the Braves.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .179.
- Montero has recorded a hit in 10 of 27 games this year (37.0%), including four multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|17
|.286
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.155
|.357
|SLG
|.232
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|26/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .161 batting average against him.
