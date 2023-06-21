Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Reds Player Props
|Rockies vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Reds
|Rockies vs Reds Odds
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .286.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of those games.
- In 12.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 23 games this season (35.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.336
|AVG
|.244
|.376
|OBP
|.314
|.579
|SLG
|.354
|14
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|15
|19/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Reds rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of .00, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .161 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.