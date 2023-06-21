The Colorado Rockies and Jorge Alfaro, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)

Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 59.3% of his 81 games last season, Alfaro got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 81 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his 81 games a year ago, Alfaro picked up an RBI (25 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (12.3%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He crossed the plate in 21 of 81 games last season (25.9%), including scoring more than once in 3.7% of his games (three times).

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 35 .197 AVG .307 .221 OBP .360 .303 SLG .482 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 20 54/3 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)