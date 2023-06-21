The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .235.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 17 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .278 AVG .196 .345 OBP .280 .444 SLG .304 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 38/16 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings