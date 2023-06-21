Sug Sutton's Phoenix Mercury (2-8) and the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) take the court at Footprint Center on Wednesday, June 21, beginning at 3:30 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 93-62 win against Minnesota in their last outing. The team was led by Jackie Young's 24 points and two steals and Kelsey Plum's 21 points. Led by Sophie Cunningham (27 PTS, 60 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Moriah Jefferson (11 PTS, 4 STL, 38.5 FG%), Phoenix ended its last matchup losing 89-71 against New York.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-10000 to win)

Aces (-10000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1500 to win)

Mercury (+1500 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are ninth in the league in points scored (77.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (86.5).

On the boards, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (29.7 per game). It is ninth in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

At 20.2 assists per game, the Mercury are fourth in the league.

Phoenix is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.2).

The Mercury are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Phoenix is sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage defensively (31.8%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury put up 80.3 points per game at home, five more than away (75.3). Defensively they give up 84.5 per game, 3.3 fewer points than away (87.8).

In 2023 Phoenix is pulling down more rebounds at home (30.8 per game) than on the road (29). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (32.8) than on the road (37.8).

This season the Mercury are picking up fewer assists at home (20 per game) than away (20.3).

At home Phoenix commits 18 turnovers per game, 3.2 more than away (14.8). It forces 11 turnovers per game at home, two fewer than away (13).

This season the Mercury are making more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6.7). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (29.9%).

At home Phoenix gives up 7.3 treys per game, 0.2 fewer than away (7.5). It concedes 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 2.5% higher than away (30.8%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

The Mercury have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1500 moneyline set for this game.

Phoenix has two wins against the spread this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 6.2%.

