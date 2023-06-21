Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -250 +200 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those mathchups had a spread).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 75 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-28 14-16 15-31 18-33 11-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.