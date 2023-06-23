Liudmila Samsonova 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Odds
A match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals is next up for Liudmila Samsonova, and she will go up against Katerina Siniakova. Samsonova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at TC Bad Homburg are +350, the No. 2 odds in the field.
Samsonova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Samsonova's Next Match
After defeating Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Samsonova will face Siniakova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET.
Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +350
Samsonova Stats
- Samsonova defeated Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
- Samsonova has won three of her 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 36-16.
- Samsonova is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Samsonova has played 21.1 games per match in her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- On grass, Samsonova has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.
- Samsonova, over the past year, has won 76.7% of her service games and 36.5% of her return games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Samsonova has won 77.5% of her games on serve and 30.4% on return.
