Friday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-35) taking on the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Angels will call on Patrick Sandoval (4-6) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-8).

Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have fallen short of covering the spread in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 14 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (337 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

