Rockies vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Angels (41-35) taking on the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Angels will call on Patrick Sandoval (4-6) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-8).
Rockies vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Angels vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Rockies Player Props
|Angels vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have fallen short of covering the spread in the two of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 14 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (337 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Braves
|L 10-2
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|L 14-6
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|L 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|L 8-6
|Noah Davis vs Ben Lively
|June 21
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Jake Bird vs Andrew Abbott
|June 23
|Angels
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 24
|Angels
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Griffin Canning
|June 25
|Angels
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tyler Anderson
|June 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 29
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Emmet Sheehan
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.