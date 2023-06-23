How to Watch the Rockies vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Ryan McMahon among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 337 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8) for his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 15, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Freeland has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|L 10-2
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Bryce Elder
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
