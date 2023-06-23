The Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Ryan McMahon among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 337 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-8) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 15, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Freeland has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.