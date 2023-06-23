Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ryan McMahon (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (73) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (26.4%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (34 of 72), with two or more runs six times (8.3%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.368
|OBP
|.339
|.542
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|48/14
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (4-6) takes the mound for the Angels in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
