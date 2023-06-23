Tommy Paul, off a loss in the round of 32 of the cinch Championships (to Francisco Cerundolo) in his most recent tournament, will open the Viking International Eastbourne in Eastbourne, United Kingdom versus Sebastian Baez in the round of 16. Paul is +400 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Paul at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Paul's Next Match

In the round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne, on Wednesday, June 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Paul will play Baez.

Paul Stats

In his most recent tournament, the cinch Championships, Paul was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 19-ranked Cerundolo, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Paul has yet to win a title, and his record is 36-23.

Paul is 5-3 on grass over the past year.

Paul has played 25.9 games per match in his 59 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Paul, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 24.8 games per match.

Paul, over the past year, has won 80.0% of his service games and 26.2% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Paul has won 81.7% of his games on serve and 28.2% on return.

