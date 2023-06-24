At the end of the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Angel Yin is currently 44th with a score of +2.

Looking to bet on Angel Yin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Yin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five tournaments, Yin has finished in the top five twice.

In her past five events, Yin has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Yin will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 39 -2 262 0 13 2 2 $685,573

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Yin has had an average finish of 35th in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Yin made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Yin played this event was in 2023, and she finished 44th.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,621 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Yin will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,556 yards in the past year.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Mizuho Americas Open , averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Yin shot better than 35% of the competitors at the Mizuho Americas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.89.

Yin failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Yin recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Yin recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.8 on the 40 par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open .

In that last outing, Yin's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Yin finished the Mizuho Americas Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Yin recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Yin Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Yin's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.