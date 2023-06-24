On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks while batting .209.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with more than one hit five times (17.2%).

In 29 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this year (27.6%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 18 .344 AVG .136 .382 OBP .164 .438 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 3 RBI 7 9/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings