Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Angels.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .293.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 46 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.348
|AVG
|.244
|.385
|OBP
|.314
|.616
|SLG
|.354
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|15
|19/8
|K/BB
|33/12
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.