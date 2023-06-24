On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .259 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Tovar is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In six games this year, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5%.

He has scored in 30 of 71 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .276 AVG .242 .310 OBP .279 .439 SLG .386 13 XBH 13 3 HR 3 15 RBI 16 33/4 K/BB 41/7 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings