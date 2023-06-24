Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .259 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Tovar is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In six games this year, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5%.
- He has scored in 30 of 71 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.276
|AVG
|.242
|.310
|OBP
|.279
|.439
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|16
|33/4
|K/BB
|41/7
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
