Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Angels - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Angels.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .278 with eight doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 32 of 48 games this year (66.7%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (27.1%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (10.4%).
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.310
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.291
|.366
|SLG
|.338
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/0
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning (5-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.