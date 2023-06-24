Mercury vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 24
At Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9) at 9:00 PM ET. The game airs on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.
Mercury vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-2)
|161.5
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|Storm (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Storm (-1.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+105
Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Storm have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- So far this season, five out of the Storm's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Mercury's 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
