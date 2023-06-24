How to Watch the Rockies vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Chase Anderson will start for the Colorado Rockies in the second of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Colorado has scored 344 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.43 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.537 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Anderson (0-1) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Anderson has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.
- He has made nine appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Charlie Morton
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
|6/20/2023
|Reds
|L 8-6
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Ben Lively
|6/21/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jake Bird
|Andrew Abbott
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
