The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Yuka Saso is currently in sixth place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Yuka Saso at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Yuka Saso Insights

Saso has finished under par four times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 11 rounds.

Saso has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Saso has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Saso has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 23 -7 258 0 16 1 6 $578,231

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Saso's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished in the top 10 one time. Her average finish has been 18th.

Saso has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Saso finished sixth when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Saso has played in the past year has been 51 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Saso's Last Time Out

Saso was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Mizuho Americas Open , which was good enough to land her in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.10).

Saso was better than 81% of the golfers at the Mizuho Americas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.89.

Saso shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Saso recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Saso's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open were more than the tournament average (4.8).

In that most recent competition, Saso's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Saso ended the Mizuho Americas Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Saso carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.9.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Saso Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Saso's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.