Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and the Houston Astros (41-36) at Dodger Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 30-23 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 404.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Astros contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Astros have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (345 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels W 2-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels W 2-0 Brusdar Graterol vs - June 23 Astros W 3-2 Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France June 24 Astros W 8-7 Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies - TBA vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals - Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles July 1 @ Royals - Tony Gonsolin vs Daniel Lynch

Astros Schedule