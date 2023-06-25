Tyler Anderson will start for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 71 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 345 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.567 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gomber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Reds L 5-4 Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds L 8-6 Away Noah Davis Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jake Bird Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Kyle Freeland - 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd

