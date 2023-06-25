On Sunday, June 25 at 3:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (42-36) visit the Colorado Rockies (30-49) at Coors Field. Tyler Anderson will get the call for the Angels, while Austin Gomber will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds. The total is 13 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (4-1, 5.64 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-7, 7.25 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Angels have a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 27 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 16 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

