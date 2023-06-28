Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, June 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .316 with eight doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 20 of 28 games this year (71.4%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (28.6%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 28), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.3%).
- In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.345
|.354
|OBP
|.429
|.535
|SLG
|.564
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|4
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Grove (0-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.59 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
