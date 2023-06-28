Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had a spread).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 28 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 5-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 34 of 80 chances this season.

The Rockies are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 13-29 15-17 16-33 18-34 13-16

