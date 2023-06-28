The Colorado Rockies (31-50) will look for Ezequiel Tovar to extend a 10-game hitting streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34), on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.59), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game is yet to be announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Freeland - COL (4-8, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 85 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 4.54 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.

Freeland is looking to collect his eighth quality start of the season.

Freeland enters this matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.