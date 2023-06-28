Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 75 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- He ranks 63rd in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- McMahon has had a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this season (26 of 76), with more than one RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.278
|AVG
|.252
|.358
|OBP
|.339
|.504
|SLG
|.464
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|52/16
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.59, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
