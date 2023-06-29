C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has nine doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .231.

Cron has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 38), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (31.6%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .242 AVG .221 .282 OBP .274 .409 SLG .429 7 XBH 8 2 HR 4 11 RBI 10 20/4 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings