Nolan Jones, with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .320 with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%).

He has scored in 12 of 29 games (41.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 .289 AVG .345 .385 OBP .429 .533 SLG .564 5 XBH 8 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 14/7 K/BB 22/7 4 SB 1

