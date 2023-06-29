Brianna Turner will go up against the Indiana Fever when the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) meet the Fever (5-9) at Footprint Center on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Las Vegas 88-80. The Fever were led by Aliyah Boston, who finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Erica Wheeler, with 20 points. Phoenix lost to Dallas 77-62 in their last game. Brittney Griner (20 PTS, 2 BLK, 58.3 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-160 to win)

Fever (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+135 to win)

Mercury (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-3.5)

Fever (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst team in the league in points scored (76.0 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (87.5).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (28.9 per game) and eighth in rebounds allowed (35.4).

At 19.3 assists per game, the Mercury are sixth in the league.

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.2).

The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.2%).

Phoenix is eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mercury are putting up more points at home (77.0 per game) than away (75.1). And they are giving up less at home (85.7) than on the road (89.1).

In 2023 Phoenix is averaging more rebounds at home (29.0 per game) than away (28.9). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (33.3) than on the road (37.1).

This season the Mercury are collecting fewer assists at home (19.0 per game) than away (19.6).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (16.3) than away (15.6), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (11.7) than away (12.7).

This year the Mercury are making more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (29.1%).

Phoenix gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than away (8.3), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (32.6%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won once.

This season, the Mercury have been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Phoenix has won twice against the spread this season.

Phoenix is winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least a 3.5-point underdog this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 42.6% chance to win.

