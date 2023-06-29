David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 358 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.559 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In eight starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Angels W 7-4 Home Kyle Freeland Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels L 25-1 Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson 6/27/2023 Dodgers L 5-0 Home Connor Seabold Clayton Kershaw 6/28/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Kyle Freeland Michael Grove 6/29/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Emmet Sheehan 6/30/2023 Tigers - Home Austin Gomber Michael Lorenzen 7/1/2023 Tigers - Home - Matthew Boyd 7/2/2023 Tigers - Home Connor Seabold Matt Manning 7/4/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Freeland J.P. France 7/5/2023 Astros - Away Chase Anderson Ronel Blanco

