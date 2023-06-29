The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 76 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .263/.346/.478 slash line on the season.

McMahon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two walks.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has put up 71 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .285/.342/.462 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 101 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .321/.398/.546 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 76 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.355/.513 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.