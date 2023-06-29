Ryan McMahon -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on June 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (76) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 66th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has homered in 11 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.8% of his games this season (36 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .275 AVG .252 .353 OBP .339 .493 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 54/16 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

