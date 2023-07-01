The Colorado Buffaloes are +10000 to take home the Pac-12 title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them 10th in the conference. In Addition they have +25000 odds to bring home the College Football Playoff title. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Want to bet on any of Colorado's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Pac-12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Pac-12 Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Colorado's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Colorado will have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last season (84). The Buffaloes have a schedule that includes seven games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (six of those teams won nine or more games and three of them had fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ TCU September 2 1 - Nebraska September 9 2 - Colorado State September 16 3 - @ Oregon September 23 4 - USC September 30 5 - @ Arizona State October 7 6 - Stanford October 13 7 - @ UCLA October 28 9 - Oregon State November 4 10 - Arizona November 11 11 - @ Washington State November 17 12 - @ Utah November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.