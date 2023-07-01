The over/under of 3.5 wins means the Colorado Buffaloes aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Colorado's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 +130 -150 43.5%

Bet on Colorado's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Buffaloes' 2022 Performance

With 281.3 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 509.8 yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), Colorado was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.

It was a difficult campaign for Colorado in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 14th-worst in passing offense (172.9 passing yards per game) and 19th-worst in passing defense (264.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Last season Colorado won only one game at home and lost every time on the road.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jordyn Tyson WR 22 REC / 470 YDS / 4 TD / 39.2 YPG J.T. Shrout QB 1,220 YDS (44.3%) / 7 TD / 8 INT

-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -1.3 RUSH YPG Deion Smith RB 393 YDS / 2 TD / 32.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC Montana Lemonious-Craig WR 23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 29.9 YPG Josh Chandler-Semedo LB 90 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Trevor Woods DB 75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Quinn Perry LB 67 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Nikko Reed DB 38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Buffaloes' Strength of Schedule

The Buffaloes will have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84).

According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year (65), Colorado has the sixth-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Colorado will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including six that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ TCU September 2 - - 2 Nebraska September 9 - - 3 Colorado State September 16 - - 4 @ Oregon September 23 - - 5 USC September 30 - - 6 @ Arizona State October 7 - - 7 Stanford October 13 - - 9 @ UCLA October 28 - - 10 Oregon State November 4 - - 11 Arizona November 11 - - 12 @ Washington State November 17 - - 13 @ Utah November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.