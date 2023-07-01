The over/under of 3.5 wins means the Colorado Buffaloes aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Colorado's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
3.5 +130 -150 43.5%

Bet on Colorado's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Buffaloes' 2022 Performance

  • With 281.3 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 509.8 yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), Colorado was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
  • It was a difficult campaign for Colorado in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 14th-worst in passing offense (172.9 passing yards per game) and 19th-worst in passing defense (264.7 passing yards per game allowed).
  • Last season Colorado won only one game at home and lost every time on the road.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Jordyn Tyson WR 22 REC / 470 YDS / 4 TD / 39.2 YPG
J.T. Shrout QB 1,220 YDS (44.3%) / 7 TD / 8 INT
-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -1.3 RUSH YPG
Deion Smith RB 393 YDS / 2 TD / 32.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
Montana Lemonious-Craig WR 23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 29.9 YPG
Josh Chandler-Semedo LB 90 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Trevor Woods DB 75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Quinn Perry LB 67 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Nikko Reed DB 38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Buffaloes' Strength of Schedule

  • The Buffaloes will have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84).
  • According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year (65), Colorado has the sixth-toughest conference schedule in college football.
  • In 2023, Colorado will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including six that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Colorado 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ TCU September 2 - -
2 Nebraska September 9 - -
3 Colorado State September 16 - -
4 @ Oregon September 23 - -
5 USC September 30 - -
6 @ Arizona State October 7 - -
7 Stanford October 13 - -
9 @ UCLA October 28 - -
10 Oregon State November 4 - -
11 Arizona November 11 - -
12 @ Washington State November 17 - -
13 @ Utah November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.