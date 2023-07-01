Colorado 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The over/under of 3.5 wins means the Colorado Buffaloes aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Colorado Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|+130
|-150
|43.5%
Buffaloes' 2022 Performance
- With 281.3 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 509.8 yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), Colorado was outplayed on both sides of the ball last year.
- It was a difficult campaign for Colorado in terms of passing last season, as it ranked 14th-worst in passing offense (172.9 passing yards per game) and 19th-worst in passing defense (264.7 passing yards per game allowed).
- Last season Colorado won only one game at home and lost every time on the road.
Colorado's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|22 REC / 470 YDS / 4 TD / 39.2 YPG
|J.T. Shrout
|QB
|1,220 YDS (44.3%) / 7 TD / 8 INT
-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -1.3 RUSH YPG
|Deion Smith
|RB
|393 YDS / 2 TD / 32.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Montana Lemonious-Craig
|WR
|23 REC / 359 YDS / 3 TD / 29.9 YPG
|Josh Chandler-Semedo
|LB
|90 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Trevor Woods
|DB
|75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Quinn Perry
|LB
|67 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Nikko Reed
|DB
|38 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Buffaloes' Strength of Schedule
- The Buffaloes will have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84).
- According to its Pac-12 opponents' combined win total last year (65), Colorado has the sixth-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Colorado will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including six that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.
Colorado 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ TCU
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Nebraska
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Colorado State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Oregon
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|USC
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Arizona State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Stanford
|October 13
|-
|-
|9
|@ UCLA
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Oregon State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Arizona
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Washington State
|November 17
|-
|-
|13
|@ Utah
|November 25
|-
|-
