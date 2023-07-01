The Colorado State Rams are +1600 to win the MWC in 2023, as they carry the sixth-ranked odds in the conference. In Addition they have +100000 odds to claim a CFP title. We have more info on futures odds, along with the important statistics you need to know, in the piece below.

Colorado State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10000) Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

Colorado State has been given the 100th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (63). The Rams have seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that totaled nine or more wins and three with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Washington State September 2 1 - @ Colorado September 16 3 - @ Middle Tennessee September 23 4 - Utah Tech September 30 5 - @ Utah State October 7 6 - Boise State October 14 7 - @ UNLV October 21 8 - Air Force October 28 9 - @ Wyoming November 3 10 - San Diego State November 11 11 - Nevada November 18 12 - @ Hawaii November 25 13 -

