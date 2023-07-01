Colorado State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado State Rams' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 4.5, is rather low.
Colorado State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|-150
|+125
|60%
Rams' 2022 Performance
- Colorado State ranked sixth-worst in total offense (285.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 43rd with 354.8 yards allowed per game.
- Colorado State ranked 106th in passing yards last season (196.8 per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 19th-best in FBS with 190.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- CSU won only two games at home last season and one away from home.
- The Rams won just two games as favorites (2-1) and once as underdogs (1-8).
Colorado State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tory Horton
|WR
|71 REC / 1,131 YDS / 8 TD / 94.3 YPG
|Avery Morrow
|WR
|18 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TD / 5.3 YPG
|Clay Millen
|QB
|1,910 YDS (72.2%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|WR
|26 REC / 424 YDS / 3 TD / 35.3 YPG
|Jack Howell
|DB
|91 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 3 INT
|Mohamed Kamara
|LB
|25 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
|Dequan Jackson
|LB
|67 TKL / 3.0 TFL
|Cam'Ron Carter
|LB
|59 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Rams' Strength of Schedule
- The Rams will have the 100th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (63).
- Colorado State is facing the 67th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year).
- In 2023, Colorado State will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.
Colorado State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Washington State
|September 2
|-
|-
|3
|@ Colorado
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Middle Tennessee
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Utah Tech
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Utah State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Boise State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ UNLV
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Air Force
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Wyoming
|November 3
|-
|-
|11
|San Diego State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Nevada
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Hawaii
|November 25
|-
|-
