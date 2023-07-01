Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians are ready for a matchup with Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB action with 89 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 16th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 54 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored 322 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.268 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman will try for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Stroman is looking to pick up his 15th quality start of the season.

Stroman enters this game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In six of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch

