Eyioma Uwazurike is currently suspended. His Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET in Week 1.

Eyioma Uwazurike Injury Status

Uwazurike is currently not listed as injured.

Eyioma Uwazurike 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Broncos Players

Eyioma Uwazurike 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

