The 2023 campaign kicks off for Fabian Moreau when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Fabian Moreau Injury Status

Moreau is currently not on the injured list.

Fabian Moreau 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 10 Pass Def.

Other Broncos Players

Fabian Moreau 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 7 0 2 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

