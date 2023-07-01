Fabian Moreau: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Fabian Moreau when the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Fabian Moreau Injury Status
Moreau is currently not on the injured list.
Is Moreau your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Fabian Moreau 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|63 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 10 Pass Def.
Rep Moreau and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Broncos Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Fabian Moreau 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|2
|Week 5
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|2
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|2
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.