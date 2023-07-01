Frank Clark's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Frank Clark Injury Status

Clark is currently listed as active.

Frank Clark 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 39 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 5.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Frank Clark 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.5 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Bills 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 1.5 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 13 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 1.0 2.0 3 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

