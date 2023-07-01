Jalen Virgil is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Denver Broncos square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jalen Virgil Injury Status

Virgil is currently not listed as injured.

Is Virgil your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jalen Virgil 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 2 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Virgil and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Virgil Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.50 414 151 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 6.64 507 179 2023 ADP - 690 230

Other Broncos Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jalen Virgil 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Titans 1 1 66 1 Week 12 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Rams 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.