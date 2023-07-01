Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jarrett Stidham's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Jarrett Stidham Injury Status
Stidham is currently listed as active.
Jarrett Stidham 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|53-for-83 (63.9%), 656 YDS (7.9 YPA), 4 TD, 3 INT
|14 CAR, 84 YDS, 0 TD
Jarrett Stidham Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|42.64
|269
|39
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.33
|378
|45
|2023 ADP
|-
|671
|75
Other Broncos Players
Jarrett Stidham 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Saints
|8
|13
|72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|23
|34
|365
|3
|2
|7
|34
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|22
|36
|219
|1
|1
|7
|50
|0
