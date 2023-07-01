At +10000, Javonte Williams is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 43rd-best in the NFL.

Javonte Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

Javonte Williams Insights

Last season Williams rushed for 204 yards on 47 carries (51.0 ypg). Williams also helped out in the passing game, catching 16 balls for 76 yards (19.0 ypg).

The Broncos called a pass on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. Their offense was 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Denver put up 113.8 rushing yards per game offensively last season (21st in NFL), and it allowed 109.8 rushing yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

